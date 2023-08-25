Certificates distributed among Chinese language students

Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has said that there are deep ties between Pakistan and China and Urdu and Chinese languages can play a role in strengthening these relations further.

He was addressing the certificate distribution ceremony for the students who completed the Chinese language course organised by PU Confucius Institute. Host Director PU Confucius Institute Dr Shafiqur Rehman, Chinese teacher Chen Meifen, faculty members and students were present.

In his address, Dr Khalid Mahmood said that China is fulfilling its commitment to be a long-time friend by helping Pakistan in every possible way for development in every field. He said that the language of developed countries should be learnt to understand their culture and technology. Chinese teacher Chen Meifen urged the students to dedicate themselves for success in practical life.

Dr Shafiqur Rahman praised PU role in promotion of Chinese language. Later, certificates were distributed among the students who completed the Chinese language course.