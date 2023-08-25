Turkish drones kill seven PKK members

ARBIL: Twin Turkish drone strikes killed seven members of the Kurdistan Workers´ Party (PKK) in Iraq´s autonomous Kurdish region on Thursday, authorities said, as Ankara´s foreign minister visited the northern region. Both strikes hit the mountainous Sidakan subdistrict, north of the regional capital Arbil, where the PKK maintains rear bases. “A Turkish army drone struck a PKK vehicle, killing an official and two fighters,” the Kurdish counterterrorism services said in a statement on the earlier strike.
In the second attack, just hours later, “two PKK officials and two PKK emergency personnel were killed,” the counterterrorism services said. The strikes came as Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was in the Iraqi Kurdish regional capital Arbil after he began his first official trip to Iraq on Tuesday.
