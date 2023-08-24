PPL funds E-Skills IT training for students at Akhuwat

Karachi: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), a leading National E&P Company and one of the largest corporate donors has recently funded a 6-month E-Skills IT residential training programme at Akhuwat which leads towards national or international certification.

Founded in 2001, Akhuwat is a non-profit organization that focuses on supporting the deserving through interest-free micro finance, free-of-cost quality education and healthcare and other socioeconomic measures.

MD and CEO PPL Mr. Imran Abbasy presented the donation cheque of Rs. 10 million to Chief Operating Officer, Akhuwat, Mr. Rehan Hussain at PPL Head Office on August 23.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Abbasy highlighted that PPL, through its Corporate Social Responsibility programme, remains committed to investing in capacity building of country’s youth, particularly the deserving. This initiative by Akhuwat is aligned with the company’s focus of provision of Vocation Skills to underprivileged and empowering them for sustainable livelihood generation.

The 6-month residential programme will cater to 25 students who will be selected for training from PPL’s production area communities.