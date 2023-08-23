WCLA, district admin to renovate roads, sites

LAHORE:Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) will launch several projects including renovation and beautification of several roads and sites in collaboration with district administration.

In this regard, a meeting took place between the Commissioner Lahore M Ali Randhawa and WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari on Tuesday. The meeting discussed the renovation and beautification of MM Alam Road, Food Street, Mall Road, Gwalmandi Food Street, Anarkali Food Street, Urdu Bazar Chowk and Government College University Chowk.