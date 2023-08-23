The scarcity of water has become a significant problem, affecting the lives of people across the country. Pakistan is rapidly moving from being classified as ‘water stressed’ to ‘water scarce’. It is crucial for the government and relevant authorities to address this issue urgently.
Measures might include improving water management and infrastructure to reduce leakage and ensure efficient distribution, promoting water conversations practices and raising awareness among the public about the importance of saving water, investing in alternative water sources and implementing strict regulations to prevent water wastage and illegal water connections. It is essential to prioritize the availability of clean and sufficient water for all citizens of Pakistan.
Faiza Khan
Karachi
