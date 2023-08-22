Crime crisis

Nowadays, street crimes are increasingly common in Karachi. Citizens no longer feel safe and crimes like armed robbery are being committed in broad daylight in crowded places. In December of last year, a university student was shot dead after resisting a mugging attempt at a tea shop right opposite his university. This illustrates how brazen and brutal the criminals have become and how unsafe the streets are for ordinary people.

The major causes of these crimes are unemployment, illiteracy and poverty. Concrete steps must be taken to solve unemployment and education should be provided to the poor people. The police also need to be more alert and carry out their duties more sincerely.

Waniya Muqeem

Karachi