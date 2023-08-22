Woman murdered in Baghbanpura

LAHORE: Four persons allegedly murdered a 40-year-old woman in the Baghbanpura area on Monday. Body of the victim identified as Farmina was recovered from a house in Shadipura. The neighbours spotted the body and alerted police which removed it to morgue. Her family alleged that the suspect Nasir Khan along with three of his accomplices murdered the victim.

Boy’s body recovered: Body of a 14-year-old old boy was recovered floating near Ravi Saffon on Monday. Reportedly, a passerby spotted the body of the victim identified as Nabeel Ahmad and alerted police. A police team with the help of Rescue 1122 fished out the body and removed it to morgue.

Office valuables burnt: Valuables were gutted in an incident of fire in an office on third floor of a plaza situated near Faisal Chowk opposite Red Crescent Office. Reportedly, the fire broke out due to short circuit and nearby people tried to control it. On failure, they called rescue teams and the fire-fighters who extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

Dacoits arrested: CIA Cantonment Police has arrested two members of a dacoit gang identified as Shoaib alias Gattu and Waqar. Police also recovered cash, gold ornaments, mobile phones and illegal weapons from their possession.

The suspects would conduct house and shop robberies on gunpoint in different parts of the city. In another incident, Model Town division police arrested two suspects identified as Asad and Nazim for displaying firearms.