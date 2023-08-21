Punjab cabinet meets at Jaranwala church

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi is chairing a meeting with the district administration in the commissioner's office during his visit to Faisalabad city. — APP/File

JARANWALA/LAHORE: As a rare show of solidarity with the Christian community, Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired a cabinet meeting in a church for the first time in the history of Punjab here on Sunday. Secretaries and senior officials were also present.

The CM and all the provincial ministers reached the AEC Church at Isa Nagari (Christian Colony) in a coach and participated in the Sunday service.

The Punjab chief secretary presented a one-point agenda of approval of Rs2 million financial assistance per house for the owners of the houses set on fire by a mob on August 16.

Naqvi said the incident could not be tolerated and was a deep conspiracy to defame the country. He said the financial help would be given to the affected families in the next 48 hours. He said the government would fulfil its promise of bringing the culprits to justice.

Special prayers were offered in the church for integrity, stability, development and prosperity of people and for unity and solidarity of the country and the nation.

The chief minister instructed that the construction and renovation of another church, the Association of Evangelical Churches of Pakistan (AEC) church, be completed as soon as possible. After renovation, both churches be opened for worship.

Provincial ministers Kamran Michael, Khalil Zahir Sindhu, Bishop Azad Marshal, Church Pastor Salem Arif, leading personalities of the Christian community, commissioner Faisalabad, RPO and CPO deputy commissioner were also present.

The chief minister and cabinet members visited the relief camp set up for the affected Christian families at the Daanish School, Jaranwala, and talked to the families. The CM ordered for early registration of the affected families. He distributed essential items among the families.

Later, Naqvi, along with the ministers, reached Jamia Masjid Sabri in Jaranwala and met members of the peace committee, scholars of all schools of thought and personalities from other religions.

Also, the first Sunday service and prayer events were held in churches and streets that were burnt in the Jaranwala tragedy as a mark of solidarity with the community, in which a large number of Christians from other areas also participated, in addition to the affected families.

Various social organisations distributed relief material, rations and food items among the affected families.

Separately, a delegation of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), led by Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman, visited Jaranwala to extend heartfelt sympathies and support to the Christian community following the tragic events that unfolded on August 16.

The delegation included Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari, Information Secretary Faisal Kareem Kundi, Nadeem Afzal Chan, and Malaika Raza.

Sherry Rehman said. “What transpired in Jaranwala on August 16 has not only saddened Pakistanis but has also left Muslims across the globe in a state of deep regret.

“The scenes we witnessed are heart-wrenching. Today, on behalf of the Peoples Party leadership and its workers, I stand here to extend our unwavering support and solidarity to the people of Jaranwala,” she stated.

“This attack is not only on the Christian community but also on the reputation and sovereignty of Pakistan,” Sherry added.

She said the PPP delegation’s visit to Jaranwala served as a testament to the party’s commitment to a harmonious and inclusive Pakistan, standing strong against any form of discrimination or violence against the minority communities.