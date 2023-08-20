2 POs among 29 suspects held in Takhtbhai

TAKHTBHAI: The police have arrested 29 suspected persons, including two proclaimed offenders, during the ongoing search and strike operation in the jurisdictions of two police stations in Takhtbhai.

The Lundkhwar and Kharki police stations under the deputy superintendents of police of respective circles launched search and strike operations in their related jurisdictions.

During the swoop, two proclaimed offenders and 27 suspected persons were arrested from various areas.

The police have also recovered weapons, including one Kalashnikov, six pistols and 63 cartridges.Cases were registered against the accused under relevant sections of law.