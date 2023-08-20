Swiss officials in contact with film maker held in Myanmar

GENEVA: Switzerland said Saturday its diplomats are in touch with local authorities over the arrest of a Swiss man in Myanmar, who faces accusations of harming the “dignity” of Buddhism.

Didier Nusbaumer, 52, was arrested on August 8 for writing and directing a film “which could harm the morality and dignity of Buddhist monks,” the country’s military said in a statement Friday.

The roughly 75-minute film entitled “Don’t Expect Anything” had been posted to a Buddhist YouTube and TikTok channel in July.

In the film “a young woman used rude and insulting words against the culture and tradition of Buddhists by harming the good virtues of monks,” it added, without giving details.