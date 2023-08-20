Swiss officials in contact with film maker held in Myanmar

GENEVA: Switzerland said Saturday its diplomats are in touch with local authorities over the arrest of a Swiss man in Myanmar, who faces accusations of harming the “dignity” of Buddhism.
Didier Nusbaumer, 52, was arrested on August 8 for writing and directing a film “which could harm the morality and dignity of Buddhist monks,” the country’s military said in a statement Friday.
The roughly 75-minute film entitled “Don’t Expect Anything” had been posted to a Buddhist YouTube and TikTok channel in July.
In the film “a young woman used rude and insulting words against the culture and tradition of Buddhists by harming the good virtues of monks,” it added, without giving details.
LA OROTAVA, Spain: An estimated 26,000 people may have been forced to flee a wildfire raging out of control on the...
CHERNIHIV, Ukraine: A Russian missile strike on Ukraine’s northern city of Chernihiv killed seven people and left...
OCCUPIED AL QUDS, Palestinian Territories: Two Israeli civilians were killed in a suspected shooting in the occupied...
BEIJING: China held air and sea drills around Taiwan on Saturday, in what it said was a “stern warning” after the...
MOSCOW: An “emergency” was detected on Saturday during a manoeuvre by Russia’s Luna-25 probe prior to its Moon...
BEIRUT: A man suspected of involvement in an attack last month on a shrine in Syria died following a Hezbollah pursuit...