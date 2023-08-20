Rangers, SIU arrest BLA suspect

In a collaborative operation on Saturday , the Rangers and Special Investigation Unit (SIU) successfully apprehended a suspected individual believed to be linked to target killings and extortion cases in Karachi.

According to a statement from the Rangers spokesperson, the arrested suspect, identified as Rashid Baloch, was alleged to had played a role in target killings, extortion activities, and organised crime activities related to the Lyari gang war and the Balochistan Liberation Army. The joint operation resulted in the seizure of weapons, a motorcycle, and mobile phones commonly associated with criminal operations.

The Rangers' spokesperson revealed that Baloch was implicated in a series of target killings, extortion schemes, and acts of violence across various regions of Karachi, with a particular focus on Chenasor Goth and Lyari areas. His name had been on the police's list of wanted individuals in connection with multiple cases.

During the initial stages of interrogation, the suspect reportedly confessed to his participation in a murder case. The specific incident he admitted to took place on August 7, 2023, in Chenasar Goth. Allegedly accompanied by accomplices Irfan alias Jabal, Nasir alias Bandhicha, Mahmood, and Hussain, he acknowledged his role in the abduction and subsequent fatal shooting of Adeel alias Naka.

Following his arrest, he was transferred into police custody to facilitate further legal proceedings.