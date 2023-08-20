Justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Justice Qazi Faez Isa is visiting Christian Colony Jaranwala on August 19, 2023. — APP

JARANWALA: Justice Qazi Faez Isa, senior puisne judge of the Supreme Court (SC), has said attacking churches is an un-Islamic act, and Muslims are obligated to catch the attackers and perpetrators. Accompanied by his wife, the incoming chief justice of Pakistan visited the burnt churches and the Christian Colony in Jaranwala on Saturday and told the minority community that “Christians have an equal right to build a church as do Muslims to build a mosque”.



Speaking on the occasion, the judge said that “if anyone attacks a church, Muslims are obligated to launch a jihad against attackers”. He said the Christians had the same rights as everyone else and were equal citizens, with no one having any advantage over the other simply because they belong to a different faith.

Justice Isa clarified that he was not visiting the colony because of his position. Rather, he was simply visiting as a concerned citizen. “Every human is obligated to help you,” he added. “Helping you people is our religious obligation,” Justice Isa remarked.

Isa reached the city without any protocol and visited the damaged churches and Christian community houses. He shared his deep grief and sorrow over the sad incident of burning and damaging churches and houses. He asked about the entire incident from the community members. He showed anger at the local superintendent of police (SP) over his failure to prevent the destruction.

He told the City Police Officer, Faisalabad, Usman Akram Gondal, that an investigation should also be conducted about the role of SP Jaranwala in the incident.

He asked the CPO whether the statement of senior police officer of the tehsil had been recorded. “Do you think the investigation was correct?” the SC judge asked the CPO. The police officer replied that an inquiry would be held on merit.

Qazi Faez Isa asked what was the meaning of merit? He said it was a different incident. Announcements were made and people were told to leave their homes. “You did not think of these things,” he told the CPO.

He asked what the time of incident was and the CPO replied that it happened at 6pm. Qazi Faez said people were saying that the incident took place at 4pm. “Where is the SP? Why is he not here? Record the statements of those who wanted to record their statements. You should follow the law to investigate the matter,” the incoming SC chief justice told the CPO.

He also asked where the assistant commissioner was. The CPO replied that he had been transferred.

Later, Justice Qazi Faez Isa distributed cash among some affected families while his wife distributed food and daily-use items during their visit. He also issued instructions to the district administration to provide security in the Christian localities and carry out cleaning of streets and the locality.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa also handed over his written statement on the incident to the media. He said in his statement that he was deeply shocked as a Muslim, Pakistani, and a human being over the Jaranwala incident. He also gave several references to Quranic verses and hadiths on the rights of minorities in the statement.

Those who attacked the churches gravely violated the Quran and the clear instructions of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Also, guarantees given by Muhammad Ali Jinnah to non-Muslim citizens were also violated as well as the Constitution and laws of Pakistan. He said the white colour in the Pakistani flag reflected non-Muslim citizens and ensured protection of their rights.

Articles in the Constitution regarding minorities were also referred to in the statement. Sections 295 and 295A make it an offence to damage religious places and symbols.

He said that hurting one’s religious sentiments is punishable by ten years of imprisonment and a fine. “It is the religious duty of every Muslim to protect the lives and property of followers of other religions,” reads the statement.

During the visit, the apex court puisne judge assured the Christian community members that they would be provided every facility for their rehabilitation and protection. He asked them not to be afraid and feel relaxed.

Justice Isa also appealed to Muslims and philanthropists to reach out to the affected Christian brothers and sisters for compensation of their financial losses.

Meanwhile, the district government set up a relief camp at Daanish School for the affected Christians and started providing them meals and other items of basic needs. Many Christian families, whose houses were damaged and burnt, have been provided temporary abode at the school till the repair of their houses.

Almost all Christians who had fled their area due to riots on August 16 have returned to their houses. However, an atmosphere of gloom and fear still prevails in the city and other areas.

Meanwhile, emergency measures have been started to repair and restore the churches and houses of Christian families, burnt down in the Jaranwala tragedy.

Secretary Communication and Works, Punjab, Sohail Ashraf, said the affected churches, houses and other buildings in Jaranwala were being inspected thoroughly. He said that restoration work of five churches was being started immediately by the district administration.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayar Sheikh informed them about the arrangements made for the Christian people residing in Daanish School.

Commissioner Saulat Saeed, along with Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nair Sheikh, checked the arrangements for the victims’ stay at Daanish School. They reviewed the facilities available in the relief camp and distributed breakfast and lunch to the victims.

The commissioner also visited the Cinema Chowk Christian Colony.

Supply of gas and electricity has been restored in the Cinema Chowk and adjacent affected areas, the commissioner was informed.

According to DC Abdullah Sheikh, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited had so far restored gas supply to more than 27 houses, while FESCO had replaced burnt meters of 10 houses in Mohallah Chamra Mandi, Christian Colony. Gas connections have been restored at 14 places in Mohallah Isa Nagri, Kharrianwala Road, Jaranwala. He said a meter had been changed at the Church Salemi Park, Lahore Road; similarly, two gas connections have been restored at the church opposite the telephone exchange.