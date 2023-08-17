Pak U16s camp shifted to Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan Under-16 football team camp was on Wednesday shifted from Abbottabad to Lahore. “Yes the camp was shifted to Lahore today,” a team official confirmed to The News.

“We shifted the camp because we want to train on an artificial turf. There was no artificial turf in Abbottabad,” the official said. Pakistan under-16 team is preparing for the Under-16 SAFF Championship which will be held in Bhutan from September 1-10.

Sajjad Mehmood is handling the side as a coach. The team trained for two weeks at Abbottabad’s Kunj Ground which also has FIFA Football House. Here at Lahore the team has been boarded at the Sports Board Punjab (SBP) hostel. In the Bhutan event former champions Pakistan have been clubbed in Group B with Maldives and Bhutan. India, Nepal and Bangladesh are in Group A.