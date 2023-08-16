ATC rejects Imran bail plea in three cases

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan leaves after appearing in the Supreme Court in Islamabad on July 24, 2023. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Anti-Terrorist Court Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain on Tuesday rejected bail requests from former prime minister Imran Khan in three cases.

The ATC delivered the reserved verdict on Tuesday, addressing the issues raised in these three cases against the PTI chairman. Among the cases, two were filed at the Khanna Police Station, while the third was registered at the Bhara Kahu Police Station. The basis for dismissing Imran Khan’s bail petitions stems from his absence in court proceedings.

On August 8, an Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore granted a one-day exemption to PTI Chairman Imran Khan from appearance and extended his interim bail until August 11 in connection with at least five cases involving the vandalism that occurred on May 9.

This application had been submitted on behalf of Imran Khan’s legal counsel regarding the incident of vandalism and arson at the Lahore corps commander’s House on May 9. The lawyer representing the petitioner argued that the PTI chief had been arrested, expressing optimism that his client’s sentence would be suspended within a week. In a separate development, Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Sohail also declined the bail petitions of Imran Khan due to his failure to appear in court. The court dismissed the bail requests across six cases registered against him following the events of May 9.