This photograph taken on August 14, 2023 shows President Arif Alvi (3L) administering oath to Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar (2L) as caretaker PM during an oath-taking ceremony while outgoing PM Shehbaz Sharif (R) looks on at President House in Islamabad. — AFP

ISLAMABAD/ LAHORE: Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar was sworn-in as the caretaker prime minister on Monday.

President Dr Arif Alvi administered him the oath at a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr here. Later, the caretaker prime minister shook hand with the president who congratulated him for assuming the office.

The oath-taking ceremony of the caretaker prime minister was attended amongst others by former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, the governors of the four provinces, the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker chief ministers, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi, ISI DG Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum and leaders of various political parties.

The caretaker prime minister was presented guard of honour in a ceremony at the PM House. He assumed his responsibilities after taking the oath of office and sought briefing from all ministries on important matters. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan’s armed forces presented the guard of honour.

National anthem was also played on the occasion. Outgoing prime minister Shehbaz Sharif received the new prime minister on his arrival.

The caretaker prime minister met the officers and staff of the PM House. The outgoing prime minister felicitated Kakar on becoming caretaker PM and expressed his best wishes for him. Earlier, outgoing prime minister was also given guard of honour. He reviewed the guard of honour as the contingents of the armed forces presented a salute to him.

Kakar bid farewell to the departing prime minister. Later, Kakar held a meeting with a delegation from Balochistan.

Senator Sarfraz Bugti and Mir Khalid Lango were part of the delegation. The delegation felicitated the prime minister on assuming office and expressed their best wishes for him.

In the evening, former PM and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) President Shehbaz Sharif returned to Lahore from Islamabad.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman and caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi welcomed him at the airport. Air Vice Marshal Tariq Ghazi and other personalities were also present at the airport to receive the former premier.

Meanwhile, Kakar tendered his resignation from his Senate seat. According to an official notification issued here, the decision has come as a result of his unwavering commitment to maintaining a principled stance of neutrality upon assuming the role of caretaker prime minister.

Kakar’s resignation was communicated through a handwritten letter addressed to the Senate chairman. The chairman, recognising the significance of Kakar’s decision, has graciously accepted it.

As a result, Kakar’s seat in the Senate now stands vacant, in accordance with the provisions outlined in Clause (1) of Article 64 of the Constitution.

The resignation takes effect from August 14, 2023, marking a pivotal moment in Pakistan’s political landscape. The departure of Kakar, known for his unwavering dedication to principles, underscores the complex interplay between political roles and responsibilities.