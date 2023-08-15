Kakar was defeated by PPP candidate in 2008

LAHORE: The new caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar was fielded as a PMLQ ticket holder in the 2008 general elections suffered a defeat at the hands of PPP’s Nasir Shah in NA 259, Quetta 1. The present caretaker Prime Minister, who has served as the member of the Upper House of Parliament for around half a decade now as a senator of the Balochistan Awam Party (BAP), used to be the part of the Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain-led faction of the Muslim League. Anwaar Kakar contested the 2008 general election and was pitched from NA 259 against PPP candidate Syed Nasir Shah. The 2008 general elections were held just around one and a half month after the tragic assassination of PPP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. The PMLQ was the worst to suffer in the situation and most of its candidates lost the polls. Both PMLQ candidates including sitting caretaker PM Anwaar Kakar and Sardar Fateh Muhammad Hasni, who were contesting from NA 259and NA 260 respectively, lost the polls at the hands of PPP candidates. Kakar in that contest had bagged around 11,000 votes whereas the winner Nasir Shah, who also enjoyed the support of the Hazara community, got around 24000 votes.