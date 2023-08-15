‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ praised at special screening on Independence Day eve

KARACHI: Pakistani movie ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ made with the collaboration of Geo Films has made a business of a whopping Rs4 billion worldwide. It is the first Pakistani film to have made such a huge business within a year.

To celebrate the victory of the mega movie of Pakistan, a special screening of the film was held on the eve of August 14 at the Atrium Cinemas in Karachi. The movie will soon be on the screens of Geo Television as well and is being translated into Persian language.

One of the lead actors of ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’, Hamza Ali Abbasi, and his friends showed up at the special screening along with another actor of the film Gauhar Rasheed.

Actors Haris Waheed, Aslam Sheikh and Zeba Shehnaz were also seen at the special screening of the movie. “This movie is a great achievement for Pakistan,” said Abbasi, speaking to the media at the special screening.

The movie, he said, was not only a benchmark for Pakistan, but the Subcontinent as well. “This movie is our identity,” he said, adding that ‘The Legend Maula Jatt’ had set a new trend.

Abbasi elaborated the extent of love they had received from around the world and across the border, even in India, for the movie. “Unfortunately, the movie couldn’t be released in India, but their renowned directors went to Dubai to watch it,” he added.

He said Pakistanis, Indians and Bengalis from all around the world showered their love and praises on the movie. The audience at the special screening were full of praise for every aspect of the movie.

The movie is directed by Bilal Lashari and produced by Ammara Hikmat. Lashari also developed its screenplay while its dialogues were penned by Nasir Adeeb. The movie was being made in 2013 but it was first held up due to a copyright issue and then further delayed due to the Covid-19. A credible website of film reviews has stated that the film has so far earned more than $13,838,595 worldwide.