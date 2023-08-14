PRL refutes reports about suspension of Russian crude oil import

KARACHI: Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) on Sunday contradicted the report that Russian crude oil import was suspended because of processing issues
and announced that negotiations for another spot deal are in progress. “The Russian crude was successfully processed and the spot deal was technically and commercially feasible,” Zahid Mir, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PRL, said in a written clarification in response to the news reports about the suspension of Russian crude oil import because of refining issues at PRL. He said the PRL would again process the Russian crude oil, when available at favourable commercial terms, adding that negotiations for another spot deal were in progress.
