PM’s ‘apple of eye’ comment was sarcastic: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Former information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has explained outgoing PM Shehbaz Sharif’s statement that he is the ‘apple of the establishment’s eye’, by clarifying that he had made the comment sarcastically.

Talking to Saleem Safi in Geo’s programme ‘Jirga’, Marriyum Aurangzeb said Shehbaz Sharif had made the comment in response to a journalist’s question. She said that after making the statement, the prime minister had then explained it as well by asking why he had been jailed during the Musharraf era if he were the apple of the eye of the establishment.

Marriyum Aurangzeb further explained that outgoing PM Shehbaz Sharif had asked that if he was ‘the apple of the eye’, then why was he incarcerated in Attock Jail, and Adiala and Kot Lakhpat jails; Shehbaz Sharif was jailed during Gen Kayani’s time as well as during Musharraf’s regime. The PM had also said that during Gen Bajwa’s tenure, his daughters were also dragged to NAB courts.