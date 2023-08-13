Three suspects held in joint police, Rangers combing operation

A collaborative combing operation conducted by police and Rangers yielded the arrest of three suspects in the Kati Pahari area, under the jurisdiction of the Sharae Noor Jahan police station, on Saturday.
The joint forces executed a door-to-door search operation, scrutinising the Kati Pahari locality. A total of 80 individuals were screened through the Talash application, a technological tool to aid in identification and verification. During the operation, the teams apprehended three individuals on suspicion, transferring them to the police station.
The arrested suspects were identified as Imran, son of Matlob, Waheed, son of Ishaq, and Dur Muhammad, son of Laiq. Authorities made noteworthy discoveries in their possession, including drugs, a stolen motorcycle, and mobile phones. Investigations into the detained suspects were actively under way, as the police and their assets, including six motorcycle squads, remained engaged in the intensive operation.
The supervisory role was undertaken by SDPO Shadman, who ensured the seamless coordination of the mission. Intelligence staff, including SHO Sharae Noor Jahan, and female searchers also actively contributed to the operation, emphasising the significance of a comprehensive approach.
