Alvi wants name of caretaker PM finalised by 12th. Twitter

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Friday asked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Opposition Leader in the outgoing National Assembly, Raja Riaz Ahmad, to propose a suitable person for appointment as the caretaker prime minister not later than August 12.

In a letter written to the premier and opposition leader, President Alvi said the prime minister had advised him on August 9 for the dissolution of National Assembly under Article 58(1) of the Constitution, which he approved and dissolved the assembly the same day.

Under proviso of Article 224(1A) of the Constitution, the president appoints a caretaker prime minister in consultation with the prime minister and leader of the opposition in the outgoing National Assembly, explained the letter.

The president said under Article 224A of the Constitution, the PM and the opposition leader were required to propose the name of a person for appointment as caretaker prime minister within three days of the dissolution of National Assembly. He said as provided in Article 224(1A) of the Constitution of Pakistan, the prime minister and the opposition leader in the outgoing NA might propose a suitable person for appointment as the caretaker prime minister not later than August 12, 2023 (before 2400 hrs).

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday asked the coalition partners to start preparations for the next general elections and offered them open seat adjustments. He was chairing a meeting of the government’s coalition partners here to decide the name of the caretaker prime minister.

The meeting fell short of finalising the name of the caretaker prime minister but there was a feeling that the head of caretakers should be chosen from the smaller provinces like Balochistan or Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also held a brief meeting with the prime minister and suggested that he should also consult Asif Ali Zardari on the issue.

The prime minister regretted that President Alvi wrote a letter asking him to finalise the name of the caretaker premier by Aug 12 midnight. “This is regretful that the president is not aware of the constitutional aspect of the issue,” he said.

Shehbaz told the allies that through his secretary, he drew the attention of the President House to the fact. He pointed out that the caretaker prime minister could be appointed in eight days following the dissolution of the National Assembly, including three days for consultation between him and the opposition leader, three days for the parliamentary committee and two days for the Election Commission. the country after he got out of power.

He said the May 9 incidents were a conspiracy against the country when groups of miscreants revolted against the country, state, armed forces and army chief. The prime minister also spoke high of his government’s achievements on the economic and diplomatic fronts.

Earlier, during a farewell interaction with the PM beat reporters here, Shehbaz said the 16 months of his stint were the most difficult time of his 38-year political career.

Without naming the news story about the cipher, the prime minister said, “What happened yesterday has exposed everything.” -APP