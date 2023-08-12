Policies for reducing consumption of processed food needed

Islamabad:Government should adopt an evidence-based package of policies to reduce consumption of sugary drinks and ultra-processed foods as increasing consumption of sugary drinks and ultra-processed products posing serious threats to public health in Pakistan, health and nutrition experts Friday said.

Speaking at a meeting of civil society coalition organised by Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) at a local hotel in Islamabad, they said unhealthy food and lifestyle was main cause of ischemic heart disease, stroke, diabetes and hypertension.

“Unhealthy diet is among the top risk factors of non-communicable diseases and killing thousands of Pakistanis every day. The evidence shows that reducing consumption of sugary drinks and ultra-processed products can reduce deaths and diseases and save lives of several Pakistanis. Ischemic heart disease, stroke and diabetes have become the top killer”, said Munawar Hussain, Country Coordinator at Global Health Advocacy Incubator in Pakistan.

“The ultra-processed products are high either in one or more nutrients of concern like sodium, sugar, transfats and saturated fats. Enacting tax on sugary drinks and highly processed foods, regulating its marketing, front of pack warning labels and removing these products from schools can help greatly reduce deaths and diseases” he added.

Sana Ullah Ghumman General Secretary at PANAH said that Provincial Food Authorities under the directives of Prime Minister’s strategic reform units are campaigning to print calories on the menus of the restaurants. This intervention may have limited or no impact as the source of calories matters. One could not compare the calories coming from broccoli or glass of milk with sugary drinks or plate of pasta. Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority along with provincial food authorities should focus on introducing mandatory front of pack warning labels to restaurant foods and all packed processed foods. This could help consumers to identify un-healthful foods and choose healthier alternatives.

Dr. Khawaja Masood Ahmed, National Coordinator Nutrition and Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination said that the tax increase on sugary drinks through supplementary finance bill and later in finance act 2023 is a step by government of Pakistan towards ensuring healthy diet to its population. We request PANAH and Global Health Advocacy Incubator to continue providing technical support to ministry for introducing evidence-based policies to reduce consumption of sugary drinks and unhealthy foods.