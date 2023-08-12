Uncapped Shawaal in T20I squad against South Africa

LAHORE: Uncapped Shawaal Zulfiqar has been named in 15-member T20I squad for the forthcoming series against South Africa.

Pakistan’s star player Diana Baig has also been included in both the ODI and T20I squads after recovering from a finger injury. Chief Selector Saleem Jaffar unveiled a formidable Pakistan's national women's cricket team for the series. The two teams will play three T20Is and three ODIs, with the ODIs contributing to the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25.

The 18-year-old Shawaal has also secured a place in Pakistan’s squad for the Asian Games. Shawaal has been chosen for the three T20Is, set to unfold at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi from 1st to 5th September. Following the T20I series, three ODIs will take place at the same venue on 8th, 11th, and 14th September.

The return of right-arm fast bowler Diana Baig is a significant highlight. Diana, recovering from a finger injury that sidelined her for over six months, has earned a spot in both the T20I and ODI squads. Her comeback is eagerly anticipated after her absence due to a finger injury sustained during the third One-Day International against Australia earlier this year.