Wozniacki comeback halted by Vondrousova, Swiatek wins

MONTREAL: Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova halted Caroline Wozniacki´s comeback in its tracks at the WTA Montreal Open on Wednesday, ousting the former world number one in straight sets.

Wozniacki had returned with a bang from a more than three-year layoff on Tuesday, winning 6-2, 6-2 against 115th ranked Kimberly Birrell.

But the 33-year-old Danish star found Vondrousova a tougher proposition, with the ninth seed claiming a 6-2, 7-5 victory to set up a last 16 clash with Coco Gauff.

Vondrousova looked to be motoring towards a brisk victory after taking a 6-2, 3-0 lead over Wozniacki.

Vondrousova then had a point for a 4-0 lead but doubled faulted twice to let Wozniacki off the hook.

The veteran then rallied brilliantly to take a 4-3 lead and had a break point in the eighth game for a 5-3 lead.

Vondrousova however held for 4-4 and then earned a break for a 6-5 lead before serving to love to seal victory. Elsewhere on Wednesday, world number one Iga Swiatek entered the competition with an opening 7-6 (8/6), 6-2 win over Karolina Pliskova.