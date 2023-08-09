Governor to visit university today

BAHAWALPUR: Additional District and Sessions Judge Fawad Arif has adjourned hearing of a bail application of the main accused in the Islamia University Bahawalpur scandal, Chief Security Officer Ijaz Shah, till August 10.

Punjab Governor and IUB Chancellor Balighur Rehman is due to visit the university on Wednesday (today).

On the other hand, sources have confirmed that the mafia involved in the sex and drug scam is making all efforts to hush up the matter and this is evident that the pro-vice chancellor is still working with the same people who were aides to former vice chancellor Dr Ather Mehboob who has also been involved in mega corruption cases in two universities. The recent scandal is

the climax of his maladministration and financial irregularities worth billions

of rupees.

A special investigation team of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (Bahawalpur Region) visited the IUB on Tuesday to gather evidence on financial irregularities of Dr Mehboob who however didn’t appear before it despite being summoned. An ACE official told The News they were investigating multiple mega corruption cases against Dr Mehboob.

It is worth-mentioning that other inquiries had been started against him for meritless recruitments and adopting cronyism. His front men including some so-called journalists made millions of rupees through selling IUP posts.