Govt to launch a crackdown on drugs use, says governor

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rahman has said that it is very important to impart practical training to teachers. The incident that happened in Islamia University Bahawalpur is very sad. Drug use has increased in educational institutions. Our government will launch a crackdown on drugs use, he said, adding whosoever found involved in this would not be pardoned. The seat of Pro-Vice-Chancellor will not be kept vacant in all the universities of Punjab.

Under the auspices of Daily Jang, an educational meeting of female students was held with governor, which was organised by Wasif Nagi.

Among the students were Asma Riaz, Madeeha Maqbool, Maha Laiq, Mahr-un-Nisa, Hina Tariq, Maha Noor Zahid, Nimal Shaukat, Mobeena Rahman, Noor Fatima, Hoor Al-Ain, Ayesha Khalid, Ayman Tahir, Aruba Zafir, Ayman Hasan and Fatima Nasir also participated.

The governor said that the entire nation had bowed its head in shame due to the incidents that happened on May 9; miscreants also attacked the Governor’s House and set on fire the main gate, if our guards did not act on time the incident like Jinnah House could have happened to Governor’s House as well.

There is an urgent need to educate the youth on the right lines.

The governor said regarding the election that it is clearly written in the Constitution that when the governor signs the dissolution of the assembly, then he will also give the election date, but the summary of the dissolution of the assembly was not signed by the governor. When the opinion was taken from the constitutional experts, they also said that when the governor did not sign the summary of dissolution of the assembly he was not bound to give the election date, so what he did was exactly according to the Constitution.

Governor said regarding terrorism that the recent terrorist incidents in Pakistan are being done to affect CPEC. Every day some incident happens in which our soldiers are martyred.

Talking about Islamia University Bahawalpur, governor said that the incident that happened there is very sad. Such incidents should not happen. Fake videos are also being linked to Islamic University. The governor said that the trend of drugs in educational institutions has increased a lot in the last four years, which is very worrying. Our government will launch a crackdown on drugs use and anyone found involved in it will not be spared, he asserted.

New colleges are being established and Home Economics College will be established in Bahawalpur very soon, he added. Regarding the fees in public universities, he said that the university management had asked to increase the fee by 25 to 30 percent, but we only ordered to increase it by 10 to 15 percent. He said that Shehbaz Sharif took steps to send children working in kilns to schools. —