Safdar Abbasi, Younus Dagha among caretaker CM nominees being considered by GDA, MQM-P

As the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and Grand Democratic Alliance continue talks for jointly suggesting names for the caretaker Sindh chief minister, at least nine names have been proposed by the two parties.
Sources within the MQM-P and GDA informed The News that the GDA has so far put forward seven names while the MQM-P has suggested two names in the two meetings held between them so far to come up with joint names for the caretaker CM.
The two opposition parties have decided to continue meetings in order to reach a consensus. The seven names proposed by the GDA include its General Secretary Dr Safdar Abbasi, Ghulam Murtaza Khan Jatoi, Fazalullah Qureshi, Rehmat Hussain Jafri, Hussain Haroon and two others. The MQM-P has recommended Shoaib Siddiqqui and Younus Dagha for the caretaker CM. Sources within the MQM-P said these two names proposed by the party were not its final nominees and the party could also recommend more names.
