Pakistan beat China to stay alive in Chennai

KARACHI: Pakistan recorded their first victory in Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai on Monday when they defeated China by 2-1 to stay in the race for the semifinals.

Although Pakistan dominated the game, China offered stiff resistance during the last quarter when they reached the D area of Pakistan. They, however, missed goal scoring chances twice.

Facing a must-win situation, Pakistani boys showcased remarkable determination as they thwarted China’s early offensive surge in the opening quarter.

In the 20th minute, Pakistan’s Sufiyan Khan capitalised on a penalty corner opportunity, brilliantly slotting the ball into the net and securing the opening goal for Pakistan.

China managed to equalise in the third quarter, with Jiesheng Gao finding the back of the net in the 33rd minute. However, Pakistan swiftly responded, and within six minutes, Rana Whaheed gave a wonderful pass to Afraz at the top of the D, and his well-executed strike resulted in another goal, giving Pakistan a 2-1 lead. The Green-shirts continued their attacking game, making circle penetrations and Hanan Shahid got two open goal-scoring chances but both times the ball went outside the goal post. Both the teams engaged in a fierce battle in the fourth quarter, but no further goals were scored. Pakistan’s resolute defense played a crucial role in safeguarding their lead until the final whistle.

Rana Waheed was declared the man of the match. Pakistan got five PCs. The victory placed Pakistan in a promising fourth position at the points table. They play their last league phase match against arch-rivals India on Wednesday (tomorrow).