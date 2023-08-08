Pakistan’s street children team given warm welcome

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Street Children Football team was given a warm welcome when it reached Islamabad after finishing runner-up in the Norway Cup.

The team put up a brave show by beating some of the best teams on their way to reach the final. Pakistan were beaten in penalty shoot-out 9-10 in Oslo on Saturday.

Tufail Shinwari’s first-half equaliser, courtesy of a free kick, powered Pakistan to 1-1 draw after Sola FK put his team ahead with an early lead. The 1-1 deadlock between the two sides persisted till the regulation and then extra time.

Chairman Muslim Hands International Pir Syed Lakhte Hassanain, fans and players’ families welcomed the team. The members were garlanded as a symbol of appreciation.

The team won seven matches in the run up to the final. Pakistan’s Asad Nasir was adjudged the player of the Norway Cup 2023.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan qualified for the finals of the Norway Cup for the second time, after ending up as runners-up in Norway Cup 2015.