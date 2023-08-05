Ehraam-e-Junoon gets 514m views

KARACHI: The drama serial Ehraam-e-Junoon aired on the Geo TV under the banner of 7th Sky Entertainment has captured the love of its viewers.

Jahanzeb Qamar's story, which topped the rating charts, has also become famous on the digital platform YouTube, with the overall promotion, OST and episodes garnering more than 514 million views. The drama is directed by Ramesh Rizvi. A song composed by Naveed Nashad on the poetry of Qamar Nashad in the voice of Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and the soundtrack of the drama are narrating ups and downs of the story. The second song Chahat in the voice and composition of Sahir Ali Baga has also touched the hearts of people. What new twists will producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi bring to the story in the upcoming episodes? What intensity will the obsession of Sajila or Shanze take? Viewers will be able to see all this in the new episodes aired every Monday and Tuesday at 8pm on the Geo TV.