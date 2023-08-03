Pending cases at LHC Multan Bench soar, clients frustrate

MULTAN: Statistics show that the number of pending cases at the Lahore High Court (LHC) Multan Bench has increased, causing frustration among clients who have filed petitions for speedy disposal.

The number of pending cases is said to be around 7000. Last year, 38333 cases were disposed of at LHC Multan Bench, statistics available with practising lawyers said. However, the case disposal rate remained high at the superior judiciary. About 17821 cases at LHC Bahawalpur Bench, 10, 687 at Rawalpindi Bench and 89509 were disposed of at LHC principal seat.

However, some cases could not be heard at LHC Multan Bench in the last five years. Similarly, a decision of the Supreme Court has not been implemented by the LHC Multan Bench since 1993. The family members of the plaintiff Mirza Wajid Baig said they are waiting for justice for the last 40 years.

In addition, 2757603 cases were disposed of during the last year. In special courts and tribunals, 77689 cases were decided and 71870 cases are still pending while 79306 cases are under hearing in National Accountability Courts and Special Anti-Corruption Courts, among them 67434 are new cases, said statistics.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Bar Council asked the tehsil and district bar associations to start conducting the bar vocational course by August 15 otherwise the presidents and general secretaries of these associations will stand suspended from their posts.