Imran govt under fire for rehabilitating TTP terrorists

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan and his government on Wednesday came under scathing criticism in the Senate for rehabilitation of TTP terrorists in the country.

It was alleged the disastrous policy of bringing terrorists back to country was adopted despite strong opposition from all legislators in the National Security panel.

Leader of the House Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, taking part in the debate on the recent gory terrorist attack in Bajaur, suggested holding an in-camera briefing to review the situation and chalk out a strategy to deal with the terror challenge, which had raised its head, owing to PTI regime’s appeasement policy.

He also demanded accountability with regards to over Rs500 billion released from the divisible pool for the merged districts and Rs71 billion alone till June 20, 2023, as to where this amount was spent. He added if it was made part of budgetary support then it was great injustice to people.

“Are we blind or mindless that negotiations were held with terrorists, who had played football with the dead bodies and were behind APS massacre? And, why were they brought back to Pakistan? They were set free from jails and this is the major reason of rise in terrorism,” he said.

“Such people should apologise to the nation, who brought terrorists back and the money meant for merged districts was never spent on them,” he claimed.

Ex-premier Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani seconded Dar’s statement that the menace of terrorism had been crushed but then in-camera briefings were held. “The absence of chief executive from such national security-related meetings is not a proper thing. What the chief executive is for then,” he remarked.

He also said it was PTI government’s viewpoint to bring the terrorists back from Afghanistan and rehabilitate them and they were allowed to bring along their weapons as well. He said the parties had opposed this policy. He added to talk to them in such haste was wrong and today the nation is facing the consequences. He also supported in-camera briefing and that those found responsible must be punished severely.

Rana Maqbool regretted that jet black terrorists were pardoned, rehabilitated in the merged districts by then PTI government. He added then DG ISI had recommended at a national security meeting at the NA hall that parleys should be held with TTP but all MPs had opposed, saying they were incorrigible and that this would backfire and this is what is happening today.

He called for professional measures based on scientific information, as the country could not get rid of this menace on the basis of issuing statements merely on the media.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad put questions before the House that how terrorists were crossing over into Pakistan in the presence of fence and deployment of army, law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) and intelligence agencies personnel as well police.

He also asked that if those terrorists infiltrate from Afghanistan but five other countries also have border with that country but there is complete peace there. “My question also is that why this menace of terror is confined to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa only across Indus and my question to the chief justice of Pakistan is that can’t he see 18 suicide attacks and 54 acts of terrorism in a month and why can’t he take notice of it,” he said.

Senator Dost Muhammad wanted compensation for the victims of the Bajaur attack and blasted the PDM government policy on Afghanistan, saying they only send the state minister on foreign affairs to hold talks with Taliban.

Finance Minister promised to the House to take up the issue of support to the affected families of Bajaur terrorist hit with Prime Minister and Cabinet and come up with positive result.

Palwasha Mohammad Zai proposed thrashing out a charter against terrorism and strictly implementing it.