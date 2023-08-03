German military struggles to find new recruits

FRANKFURT, Germany: Germany´s armed forces are facing major problems in attracting new recruits, the defence minister said on Wednesday, as Berlin seeks to overhaul its creaking military following Russia´s invasion of Ukraine.

The Bundeswehr has long suffered from a lack of resources and funding but the start of the Ukraine war prompted Chancellor Olaf Scholz to pledge to boost spending. However, a central challenge is recruiting the next generation of soldiers, admitted Defence Minister Boris Pistorius during a visit to an armed forces career centre in Stuttgart.

“Everyone is talking about a shortage of personnel in the Bundeswehr -- and no one knows this better than I,” he told reporters. “We have seven percent fewer applicants this year compared to the same period last year.”

During training in the army, there is a dropout rate of about 30 percent, he said. The acute problems facing the Bundeswehr were laid bare in March when a top MP said the military had “too little of everything” and its barracks were in a pitiful state.

Some troops´ living quarters were lacking Wi-Fi and even working toilets, said Eva Hoegl, a German parliamentary commissioner tasked with scrutinising the military. The centrepiece of Berlin´s efforts to overhaul the military is a special 100-billion-euro ($110 billion) fund -- but Hoegl said that none of this was spent in 2022 amid sluggish bureaucratic decision-making.