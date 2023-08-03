The BISP has been a crucial social safety net in Pakistan, providing financial assistance to vulnerable segments of society. It aims to alleviate poverty, improve living standards and empower women by directly transferring funds to eligible families. The significant budget allocation for the BISP reflects the government’s commitment to addressing poverty and inequality. This programme has proven effective in providing immediate relief to those who are most in need, enabling them to meet their basic needs and access essential services such as education and healthcare. While the BISP plays a vital role in meeting the immediate needs of the underprivileged, it is essential for the government to strike a balance between providing assistance and promoting economic empowerment.

Investing in small industries holds significant potential for promoting financial independence among the poor. By allocating funds towards the establishment and promotion of such industries, the government can create sustainable employment opportunities that will have a lasting impact on individuals and communities. Small industries have the advantage of being labour-intensive, requiring a diverse range of skills and providing opportunities for training and upskilling. By encouraging entrepreneurship and supporting small-scale businesses, the government can facilitate economic growth, reduce unemployment and empower individuals to contribute meaningfully to the economy.

Ume Rubab

Larkana