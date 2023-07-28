Electricity tariff hike, power sector’s dismal performance echo in Senate

PTI members seen protesting against incarceration of Senator Azam Sawti while the Upper House approves Foreign Investment (Promotion and Protection) Bill, 2022. — Screengrab/YouTube/PTV Parliament/file

ISLAMABAD: The lawmakers in the Senate on Thursday berated the recent increase in power tariff while Minister of Energy Khurram Dastagir termed power bills recovery, corruption, electricity theft as the major challenges for the power sector and sought the support of both houses of parliament to deal with the menace.

The energy minister said that the losses had reached to a level which had started affecting Pakistan’s economic viability. “The new government will have to wage a crusade and it will require a resolve from the parliament,” he maintained.

One of the senators strongly reacted to the intended move of imposing radio fee on public through electricity bills, saying it was another attempt to plunder the masses while they were already paying the TV licence fee.

Senators from both sides of the aisle slammed the absence of accountability and demanded severe punishment for those who are involved in corruption, stealing and facilitating power theft.

They also inquired about the involvement of power distribution companies’ employees in 743 cases of power theft or their role in facilitation of power theft from 2010 to 2023.

They also expressed their surprise over the fact that there was not a single case of power theft in PESCO, GEPCO and QESCO.

The house was told that around 422 cases were reported in HESCO and action was being taken against those involved in corruption. The Senate was also informed that no proposal was under consideration to monetize the free electricity units facility.

In addition, the lawmakers also decried the recent massive increases in electricity tariff.

Meanwhile, the issue of 696 appointments in the Election Commission of Pakistan since July 2020 was also raised during the proceedings. The matter was referred to the relevant standing committee as legislators sought details of perks and privileges of the employees inducted into senior positions.

In a written reply to a question, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi told the house that 20 employees were appointed in the ECP Secretariat on contractual basis, including one in BS-22, two in MP-I, one each in MP-II and III and six with no scale.

He added that a total of 287 persons were appointed in the commission secretariat. Of which, 112 were appointed in Punjab, 134 in Sindh, 84 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 79 in Balochistan.

On the request of Senator Mohsin Aziz, the matter was referred to the House committee, as he sought more details. Senator Danish Kumar protested over ignoring Balochistan in these appointments and sought the reason for the policy.

The chair also referred the matter pertaining to massive 5,860 cases pending with the Federal Service Tribunal to the committee, as senators expressed dissatisfaction on the performance of Federal Service Tribunal despite enjoying good salaries and privileges.

The house was informed that 6,012 cases from 117 institutions had landed at the Federal Service Tribunal till January 2023 and the tribunal disposed of only 152 cases.

Senators seriously questioned the tribunal’s input and wanted the matter to be referred to the house committee for deliberations and report. Senator Quratulain Marri, in a written question, asked about the amount deposited in the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s account for Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dam Fund. Replying to the question, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said the Supreme Court of Pakistan is the custodian of the Dam Fund. The law ministry approached the Supreme Court of Pakistan with the request to provide the requisite information. The details are still awaited and will be shared with the house when received.