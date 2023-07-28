US lawmakers for free, fair, monitored Pak polls

American Congressman and senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Brad Sherman. — Website/US House of Representatives

WASHINGTON: A number of US lawmakers have called for free, fair, timely and internationally monitored general elections in Pakistan.

At an event hosted by senior Congressman Brad Sherman, which was periodically attended by a number of other US members of Congress, pertinent issues like human rights abuses, missing persons, upcoming general elections, and politically motivated arrests of individuals, the importance of free media and democracy were raised. “This is a difficult time for Pakistan,” Congressman Brad Sherman said, “America is dedicated to the rule of law and democracy, more than we are dedicated to whether this prime minister or that prime minister agrees with us on this or that foreign policy issue. We all look forward to free, transparent and monitored elections as required by Pakistani law, which I believe is either in October or early November depending upon how things work out.”

The event titled ‘Status of Human Rights and Democracy in Pakistan’ was organised by known Pakistani American Dr Asif Mahmood and hosted by Congressmen Brad Sherman and Jim Costa, was overwhelmingly attended by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters. Portraits, pictures of Imran Riaz Khan and Khadija Shah, a dual citizen who was detained by Pakistani police post May 9 violent incidents, were also on display.

The event also screened short videos of alleged brutality and May 9 riots, albeit without audio, as well as Imran Riaz Khan’s family’s appeal to locate and present him before the courts. Discussing issues facing Pakistan, some US lawmakers urged the government not to try civilians in military courts as well as to repeal or change the blasphemy law.

During the almost two hours long event, it was repeatedly urged that the Pakistani government should announce an election date and allow international monitoring to ensure free, fair and transparent elections. Congressman Kweisi Mfume even demanded that “the oversight should come from the United Nations”.

Congressman Eric Swalwell said through a letter to the Pakistani ambassador in Washington, it should be inquired about Imran Riaz Khan’s whereabouts. Congressmen Ted Lieu, Adam Schiff and Mike Levin emphasized on the need to uphold human rights and standing up for democratic values and freedom of speech.

While it was declared by Congresswoman Judy Chu that American alliance with Pakistan was important for safety and security in South Asia, she added what was “happening in Pakistan now is a threat to its own security.”