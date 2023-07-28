CM orders flood safety embankment in Chiniot

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired the 6th meeting of the cabinet standing committee on finance and development at his office on Thursday.

In this meeting, approval was granted for the construction of a flood protection embankment in Chiniot's rural area to safeguard them from the flood. The CM directed that immediate action should be taken to build a flood protection embankment in Chiniot; otherwise, other remaining rural areas might also get submerged. The meeting also approved restoration project for channels, drains, and drainage affected by floods in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur. Moreover, the meeting decided to include Signal-Free Corridor Project from Main Boulevard Gulberg (Centre Point) to Walton Road (Defence Morr), Bedian Road Roundabout Underpass Project and the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop (SL-3) Project from Raiwind Road to Multan Road in the ADP. An allocation of Rs1.80 billion was approved for the construction of the new emergency and trauma centre at Jinnah Hospital. Additionally, a cardiac unit will also be established in the new emergency.