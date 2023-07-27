Misogyny in the house

For long, Pakistan has prided itself over the fact that it had the foresight to elect the Muslim world’s first female prime minister. In a field otherwise seen as a boy’s club, this was an achievement indeed. But somehow, the boy’s club has continued over the years, refusing to accept women interlopers. The culture of sexism and the strange belief that it is acceptable to make fun of women who take on public roles is deeply embedded within our political parties. Almost each of them has been guilty of indulging in such behaviour at one time or another. Enter Khawaja Asif, many-time minister, senior leader – and a politician who has managed to display rampant misogyny towards opposition women parliamentarians not once but twice in a span of a few years. This time around, in a heated speech in parliament, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif resorted to the most unsavoury terminology when talking about female senators from the PTI: calling them “garbage” and “leftovers” of Imran Khan’s party. Not only that – and possibly far more disturbingly – the minister went on to ask the “depraved women” not to give a “lecture on chastity.” And then made it even worse by saying that the women will now use "the woman card”.

In the give and take of parliamentary debate, it is expected that harsh words may be occasionally exchanged – but Khawaja Asif crossed a line. No matter what excuse he may give about being provoked, the minister launched a gendered attack on women politicians. And this is not the first time he has been found wanting in decorum when it comes to women politicians. In 2016, the PML-N leader had body-shamed a former PTI minister, calling her a “tractor trolley”. It is bizarre to see politicians across the spectrum lose all sense of control, civility, decorum when it comes to attacking women parliamentarians of opposing political groups. The PML-N has some stellar women politicians. Has Khawaja Asif forgotten the sexist slurs Maryam Nawaz and other PML-N women leaders have had to face?

It is unfortunate that, despite significant strides in gender equality, women continue to face systemic barriers, discrimination, and prejudice within the hallowed halls of parliament. One of the most pernicious aspects of misogyny in parliament is the perpetuation of stereotypes that hinder women’s political aspirations. Women are often portrayed as less competent, emotional, and incapable of handling leadership roles. As a result, highly qualified women may be dissuaded from entering politics. The underrepresentation of women in parliament is a direct consequence of this deeply entrenched misogyny, creating a vicious cycle where women are discouraged from entering politics due to the prevailing hostility, and as a result, the halls of power remain predominantly male-dominated. Misogyny against women in parliament is not just a women’s issue; it is a human rights issue. It impairs democracy, stifles progress, and perpetuates discrimination against half of the population. There has to be a conversation not just in parliament but within political parties; zero tolerance for sexism, misogyny and anti-women views and actions. Till then, no amount of lip service will shatter the glass ceiling that remains firmly in place.