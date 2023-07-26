CM-formed team starts probe into IUB drug scam

BAHAWALPUR: An inquiry team constituted by the caretaker chief minister Punjab on Tuesday reached Bahawalpur to probe a drugs and sexual harassment scandal in which Chief Security Officer Ijaz Shah and Director Finance Muhammad Abu Bakar have been arrested.

The inquiry team headed by Secretary Minerals Babar Aman Babar started its proceedings at the Circuit House Bahawalpur where VC IUB Dr Ather Mehmood appeared. District Police Officer Bahawalpur Syed Muhammad Abbas also appeared before the committee to present a police report. Apart from four other inquiry committees, this committee has been given the task by the CM Punjab to submit a report within 72 hours.

It is pertinent to mention that Dr Ather Mehboob has been facing several probes against his alleged financial irregularities, embezzlement and bribe during his tenure at the IUB and at the Khwaja Ghulam Fareed IT University of Rahim Yar Khan.