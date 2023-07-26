Shahnaz likely to be head coach for India tour

KARACHI: Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh will likely be the head coach of Pakistan senior hockey team in the Asian Champions Trophy, scheduled to be held in Chennai from August 3-12, 'The News' learnt on Tuesday.

The national hockey team will leave the country in a few days for the India tour, as their training camp is in the final stages. Informed sources said that Shahnaz, who recently joined as team consultant, has started working with the players.

Sources said that Shahnaz is expected to be the head coach of Pakistan hockey team in The Asian Champions Trophy. Olympian Rehan Butt would be the assistant coach.

Sources connected to the training camp in Lahore said that Pakistan senior hockey team has started practice matches and played against the combined team of Dar Academy and Rana Zaheer Academy. Green Shirts defeated them 4-0. Both academies are considered the strongest hockey teams and nurseries in the country.