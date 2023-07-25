Flood victims of Jacobabad given plots and funds

Larkana/Jacobabad: To provide relief to families affected by the 2022 floods in Jacobabad district, a ceremony was held to distribute housing plot certificates and funds for construction of houses under the Sindh Walijabad (Housing Scheme) Act 1987.

According to a statement issued by the government, Larkana Commissioner Gehanur Laghari, Jacobabad Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yusuf Sheikh and others distributed certificates for the construction of houses among 500 affected men and women in the first phase of a scheme on the instructions of the Sindh government.

Speaking on the occasion, women affected by the floods expressed their gratitude to the Sindh government, district administration and political leadership.