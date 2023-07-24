Toll in Afghanistan flash floods jumps to 26 killed, 40 missing

KABUL: The death toll from overnight flash floods caused by torrential rain in central Afghanistan has risen to 26, with more than 40 people missing, officials said on Sunday.
Shafiullah Rahimi, spokesman for the State Ministry for Disaster Management, said a total of 31 people had been killed nationwide in floods since Friday and extensive damage had been caused to property and farmland.
Government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said urgent aid was being rushed to the main disaster zone in the Jalrez district of Maidan Wardak province. Although Afghanistan lies on the western edge of the Asian monsoon footprint, flash floods happen regularly during the wet season as heavy rain courses down dry riverbeds.
TOKYO: Three people were hurt in a knife attack on a train in western Japan on Sunday, with police saying they had...
WAD MADANI, Sudan: In a war-devastated district of Sudan´s capital, Abbas Mohammed Babiker says he and his family...
SAN FRANCISCO: After a wildly successful first few days, Threads popularity has waned in the weeks since Meta launched...
PECHI AWANG LEIKAI, India: Gender trumped tribe for a group of furious Indian mothers who torched the homes of two men...
MOSCOW: Russia and China have ended their joint naval exercises in the Sea of Japan, the Russian defence ministry...
BANGKOK: Hundreds of pro-deomcracy protesters in Thailand gathered on Sunday in a show of support for Pita...