Another account of long-gone Left politics of country

Many a book have been authored to document the political struggle of leftist parties in the country, which often had to work covertly during the military regimes as they were frequently banned and their leaders persecuted by the state.

‘Underground: Zair-e-Zameen Kaam Karne Wali Inqilabi Partion Ki Kahanian’ which has been compiled by Ashraf Shad and includes writings by journalists Shad, Mujahid Barelvi, Amir Zia and Sohail Sangi, and others is a valuable addition to the repertoire of such books as the authors contributing to it have had personal experiences in the leftist movement.

In his foreword, Shad has lamented the decline of leftist politics in the country stating that since such political parties mostly acted underground, they could not gain lasting popularity among the masses, as a result of which they were now completely absent from the political mainstage of the country.

“One may challenge the stories and ideas narrated in this book as mistakes can happen while recalling old memories,” he wrote. The book offers untold stories of revolutionist movements in Pakistan, struggle and sacrifices of known and not-so-known comrades, and crackdowns by authorities as well as rivals movements.

The book has been divided into six chapters, each of which has been authored by a separate writer. The first two chapters have been penned by Shad and Sangi who have shared their experiences as they were themselves part of such revolutionary movements. They have recalled resilient leaders and workers of progressive parties inspired by Marxist philosophy who went to jail, survived in exile and carried out political activities underground to escape persecution.

Shad has briefly covered the history of the Communist Party and its factions, rise of Bhutto and the alliance between Bhutto and communist leaders. He has also mentioned several leaders of the Communist Party, including the famous communist martyr Hassan Nasir who was tortured to death in the Lahore Fort.

In the second chapter, Sangi, who had to face incarceration due to his leftist politics in Ziaul Haq’s era, has recalled his and his cousin Jam Saqi’s struggles.

His is a firsthand account of a worker of a covertly operating political party. He has mentioned his erstwhile comrades, their nick names, disposition and political role. “Underground life is not only difficult but also painful,” he writes stating that there is no social and even family life when one is underground.

Narrating the story of his cousin Saqi, Sangi writes that when Saqi was arrested during Zia’s regime, his wife suffered mental trauma and committed suicide jumping into a well. Saqi was tasked with forging an alliance of progressive, nationalists and democratic people of Sindh. He had to take the guise of a religious man (Maulvi) so that he could travel in the province to meet like-minded people.

Under topic ‘the last talk’, Sangi has written that the underground movements were symbols of resistance for the cause of public welfare.

The following two chapters of the book have been authored by Barelvi and Zia. In the third chapter titled “I never remained underground”, Barelvi has covered around six topics, including Rawalpindi Conspiracy Case.

He has revealed that although he never remained underground, he did facilitate other comrades who had gone into hiding.

In the longest chapter of the book titled Ain-e-Nau, Zia has covered 13 topics, including the struggle of Meraj Muhammad Khan, the airplane hijacking, MRD Movement, ban on student unions and activities of the National Students Federation.

Zia writes that in early 1990s, whatever little strength the left wing parties had, also withered especially after the dissolution of the Soviet Union. In a reflective tone, he admits that after the dissolution of the USSR, many comrades turned Maulvis and Sufis and others started supporting the capitalist system. He also admitted that the differences among the Russia-backed communists and China-backed communists harmed the leftist politics.

The writer however believes that there is a need for left wing politics in the country. “The comrades should adopt a new course of action and shun old ways following the objective realities of Pakistan,” he writes.

The fifth chapter is an excerpt from a biography of Saif Khalid written by Saleem Ahmed and the last chapter has been written by Juma Khan Sufi, both of which have been reprinted as they were already published.

As the book is based on primary sources of information, their compiler felt no need for including references or a bibliography. However, had they been included, they would have added value to the book.