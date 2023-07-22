FO refuses to answer queries on cipher issue

The Foreign Office building in Islamabad. The News/File

ISLAMABAD: As the cipher controversy reared its head once again on the political scene with former principal secretary Azam Khan terming it a “conspiracy” used by the former prime minister to “manipulate to create a narrative against the establishment and opposition,” the Foreign Office said on Friday it was not willing to discuss the “political” aspect of the case.

To a volley of questions at the weekly Foreign Office briefing, the spokesperson responded: “This document in question is a classified document, and there are laws of Pakistan, including the Official Secrets Act, that do not permit me to make a statement about its contents or its location. I am not at liberty to speak on that. So, unfortunately, to your questions, I would not be able to give you an answer. The other aspects of these questions that you raised are political in nature. And you know the Foreign Office does not delve into political matters. We would not like to do that this time either.”

She said that there are numerous statements from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that are on record and can be referred to in their transcripts.

“Our position is very clear. And this ministry has nothing further to add,” she said.

When asked to comment on statements from Kabul regarding continued acts of terrorism by the TTP against Pakistan from inside Afghanistan, the spokeswoman said: “The issue of terrorism, as I’ve said in the past, is an issue of serious concern to Pakistan. We are waiting for the readout of the meetings of the special envoy with the Afghan authorities, which are still ongoing. I can only share our version after the visit and when we have details of what transpired in the meetings. But I must assure you that all aspects of mutual cooperation and concern are on the agenda. Pakistan has raised this issue with the Afghan authorities on multiple occasions and at every important engagement that takes place between Pakistan and the Afghan interim authorities. We have discussed the threat of terrorism emanating from Afghan soil.”

In this regard, she pointed out that Pakistan has and will continue to raise issues of concern with the Afghan authorities.

“We believe that Afghanistan has given certain commitments, including in the trilateral agreement between Pakistan, Afghanistan, and China. That outcome document, which you have all seen, clearly states that Afghanistan would not allow any individual or group, including the TTP and ETIM, to pose a threat to regional security. So, we hope that Afghanistan will adhere to the commitments that it has made to Pakistan and the international community and ensure that its soil is not used for terrorism against Pakistan,” she said.

Explaining relations with Iran, the spokesperson pointed out that Iran is a very close neighbour and friend of Pakistan, with which Pakistan has extensive historical ties.

“These relations are multifaceted; they are in the economic domain, political domain, connectivity, science and technology, education, culture, and defence and security as well. Relevant departments in Pakistan have developed strong links with their counterparts in Iran. The COAS visit was in the context of his meetings with the military leadership of Iran at the invitation of Iranian defence officials to discuss defence cooperation.

In Tehran, he met with the chief of general staff and military commanders and discussed bilateral issues of concern in security and defence,” she said.

She also said recently Foreign Secretary Dr. Asad Majeed Khan was in Iran, and there he had extensive talks with the Iranian authorities, including his counterpart.

“He also called on the foreign minister. Those meetings were wide-ranging and included all aspects of our bilateral relations, from political, economic, trade, connectivity, defence, science, and technology to all aspects of relations between Pakistan and Iran. Our friendship with Iran is historical and has great potential for the future,” she said.

On Friday, the Russian journalist, who was told to leave Thursday’s joint presser by Pakistani and Ukrainian foreign ministers, asked about the amount of humanitarian aid Pakistan had sent to the Ukrainian people as a sign of solidarity, and did Pakistan want to make the same gesture for the Russian people suffering given this conflict.

The spokeswoman did not give a direct response while replying, “I do not have the exact figures with me. Pakistan provided humanitarian assistance to Ukraine last year. Both Russia and Ukraine are our friends. We have a close relationship with the Russian Federation. There has been a flurry of visits between Pakistan and the Russian Federation. The Senate chairman had recently visited Russia, where bilateral cooperation was discussed. Our engagement with Russia will continue. Furthermore, as our foreign minister has said, we are concerned about the ongoing conflict and about civilians on both sides. And we hope that this conflict will end soon on the basis of constructive dialogue and communication. Pakistan is ready to play its part in promoting that dialogue, which we believe is necessary for this conflict to end.”