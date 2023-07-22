PSF not fully adhering to its policy for PSA memberships

KARACHI: Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has been flouting its own policy with regard to registration of players with Professional Squash Association (PSA).

It has been learnt that PSF is not fully adhering to its policy of allowing only top 20 players from the national ranking for PSA membership. According to details, out of 23 Pakistani players who have taken PSA membership till July this year nine players did not have national ranking in the top 20.

The players who did not have the required ranking but got PSA membership were M Babar (national ranking 48), M Ibrahim (28), M Raza (22), M Shoaib (28), Nabeel Ahmed (54), Talha Bin Zubair (35), Anas Ali (63), Haris Qasim (93), and Huzaifa Zahid (66).

It is to be noted that five out of the said 23 players have residence outside Pakistan. PSF in its 43rd Executive Committee meeting held on July 31, 2018, decided to maintain the already approved policy of "PSA membership of players falling within top 20 national ranking".