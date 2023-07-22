PSF not fully adhering to its policy for PSA memberships

KARACHI: Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has been flouting its own policy with regard to registration of players with Professional Squash Association (PSA).
It has been learnt that PSF is not fully adhering to its policy of allowing only top 20 players from the national ranking for PSA membership. According to details, out of 23 Pakistani players who have taken PSA membership till July this year nine players did not have national ranking in the top 20.
The players who did not have the required ranking but got PSA membership were M Babar (national ranking 48), M Ibrahim (28), M Raza (22), M Shoaib (28), Nabeel Ahmed (54), Talha Bin Zubair (35), Anas Ali (63), Haris Qasim (93), and Huzaifa Zahid (66).
It is to be noted that five out of the said 23 players have residence outside Pakistan. PSF in its 43rd Executive Committee meeting held on July 31, 2018, decided to maintain the already approved policy of "PSA membership of players falling within top 20 national ranking".
PORT OF SPAIN , Trinidad and Tobago: Virat Kohli completed a 29th Test century on Friday in Trinidad but his pursuit...
HOYLAKE: American Brian Harman is on course for the biggest win of his career after surging to the top of the British...
KARACHI: Former hockey Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh has been appointed as a consultant for the Pakistan hockey team.The...
ISLAMABAD: Hamza Khan overwhelmed Malaysian Joachim Chuah in four games to make into the semi-finals of the World...
LAHORE: Pakistan A secured a convincing 60-run victory over Sri Lanka A in the semi-final and reached the final of the...
LAHORE: The visa issues continue to hurt the career of Pakistan’s premier professional boxer Mohammad Waseem as his...