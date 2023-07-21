Action sought against ‘illegal’ mining in Chitral

CHITRAL: The residents and elders on Thursday accused the contractors and their cronies of corruption of billions of rupees and exploitation of mines and minerals in Owerait Gol Shaghor in Lower Chitral.

Addressing a press conference, prominent social worker Mohiyuddin Sani and Tehreek Tahaffuz Haqooq-e-Chitral Naeem Anjum, Gul Agha, Akbar Khan, Islahuddin and others accused Saeed Farishta and Abdul Hameed Khattak of causing huge losses to the provincial and national exchequers.

They said that the two persons and a foreign company were involved in huge excavation of minerals, which was being transported to a foreign country, causing losses to the national exchequer and local residents.

They appealed to the prime minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister and chief secretary to order an impartial inquiry into the award of contracts of mines and minerals in Lower Chitral and take action against the contractors and their henchmen.