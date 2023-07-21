Police station recommended for Kati Pahari area

The police department has decided to add a police station in District West. The additional IG research has written a letter to the District West DIG for the establishment of Kati Pahari police station.
Kati Pahari refers to a road that was constructed after cutting a hill in a hill range between District West and District Central. The hill is partly located in the limits of the Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan police station of District Central and partly in the limits of the Pirabad police station of District West. The decision to establish a police station for the Kati Pahari area has been taken due to rapid population growth there and increase in crime incidents.
Artists of The Manifesto of Nomadism 2023ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by...
The Sindh High Court on Thursday issued notices to the Sindh Building Control Authority and others on a petition...
Ziauddin North America Chapter, a platform dedicated to fostering professional growth and collaboration among Ziauddin...
Three private security guards responsible for the security of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre , a...
An anti-terrorism court on Thursday handed down a collective sentence of 28 years of imprisonment to a man in a case...
A man was shot dead and another injured for offering resistance during a mugging bid within the Site Super Highway...