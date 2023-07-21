 
Friday July 21, 2023
Police station recommended for Kati Pahari area

By Our Correspondent
July 21, 2023

The police department has decided to add a police station in District West. The additional IG research has written a letter to the District West DIG for the establishment of Kati Pahari police station.

Kati Pahari refers to a road that was constructed after cutting a hill in a hill range between District West and District Central. The hill is partly located in the limits of the Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan police station of District Central and partly in the limits of the Pirabad police station of District West. The decision to establish a police station for the Kati Pahari area has been taken due to rapid population growth there and increase in crime incidents.