VC says Hazara University vying for innovation in research

ABBOTTABAD: A delegation from the US Consulate Peshawar visited Hazara University Mansehra on Wednesday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The delegation included Public Affairs Chief Monica L. Davis and Political - Economic Affairs Chief Dustin F. DeGrande. They met Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mohsan Nawaz and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The vice-chancellor provided the delegation with details about the ongoing educational research and construction projects in the university. He informed the delegation about the future policy for further improvement and expansion of academic and research activities. The vice-chancellor said that Hazara University inked many memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with national and international educational, research institutions and industrial units to bring innovation and expansion in educational and research activities of the university.

Later, the US delegation inaugurated the Alumni Small Grants project for English language skills. Under this project, the students of the Education Department will be trained in accordance with the modern requirements to acquire proficiency in the English language.