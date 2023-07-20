Muharram begins with religious solemnity, respect

LAHORE: Believers across the country observed the start of new Islamic year, 1443 Al Hijra calendar, and the holy month of Muharram on Thursday, with traditional religious solemnity and fervour, but amidst strict security arrangements to avert the threats of subversion and terrorism.

A number of religious organisations observed the 1st of Muharram as the martyrdom anniversary of second Khalifah, Hazrat Umar bin Khattaab (RA), holding seminars and meetings to highlight his personality and achievements. The Shia community was busy in hectic preparations for observing the 10-day mourning with traditional religious zeal and solemnity, in connection with the Karbala tragedy and the martyrdom of the companions and family of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of Holy Prophet (PBUH) in 61 AH some 14 centuries ago.

Delegations of noted Ulema and scholars from all schools of thought have been visiting different parts of the country to promote sectarian harmony as decided by peace committees set up by the government.

The second Caliph of Islam, Hazrat Umar (RA), regarded as the most influential Muslim personality after the Holy Prophet (PBUH), was martyred by a Zoroastrian slave, Abu Lu'lu Feroze, stabbing his belly while he was leading the Fajr prayers at Masjid Nabwi. Different religious organisations held meetings and seminars across the city to commemorate the glorious achievements of Hazrat Umar (RA) and the piety and strength of his personality.

Ahle Sunnat-wal-Jamaat held special meeting chaired by ASWJ Lahore president Maulana Hafiz Hussain Ahmad and addressed by different scholars, who praised KPK and Sindh government for declaring first Muharram as official holiday as the martyrdom day of Hazrat Umar Khattaab (RA) and demanded Punjab and Balochistan to follow the suit in line with the aspirations of the people.

Addressing the meeting, the speakers said if country could have public holidays for political leaders and international events, why should not we have holidays for pious Khalifahs. They said the solution to all the problems facing the country and Muslim Ummah lay in enforcing the Khilafat-e-Rasheda again. They said Hazrat Umar set glorious examples for the Muslim governors and administrators while managing the public affairs, and the Holy Prophet (PBUH) said about him that “if there was another prophet after me, it would have been Hazrat Umar bin Khattaab (RA).” Addressing a meeting by Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) various speakers said entire non-Muslim world was following the traditions set by Hazrat Umar (RA) to reach heights of prosperity while the Muslim world itself had disowned the very system which Hazrat Umar (RA) and other Khulafa-e-Rashedin practiced. The meeting was chaired by Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi.

Shia Ulema and Zakerin have a busy schedule for the next ten days with a number of Majalis-e-Aza and mourning processions across the country to commemorate the grand sacrifice at Karbala. The mourning activities began Tuesday with a traditional procession from Imambargah Mohallah Shi'an inside Mochi gate. The procession was led by Ameer Abbas Mirza and other elders and participated mostly by the children who marched to various other imambargahs inside the walled city before culminating from where they started. Security in the country has been beefed up with tough protective measures for the mourning processions and Majalis in view of the growing terrorism incidents across the country over the last decade. The government is likely to adopt tough security measures like a ban on pillion riding and even on mobile phones services in sensitive areas etc., following the examples set by the previous government to ensure security at the Muharram processions, especially on 9th and 10th of Muharram. Sindh government has already banned pillion riding from 8th to 10th Muharram.

To respect the solemnity attached with the event, the people belonging to other schools of thought will voluntarily take different measures including stop playing loud music, removing boards from cinemas and postponing marriage ceremonies etc. Different law enforcing agencies are working to manage the I-Day celebrations so that it could not overlap with the mourning activities. Newspapers will publish special editions while electronic media will air Nohas, Marsias, Majalis and narratives of the Karbala tragedy to highlight the solemnity of the event.

The Lahore city district administration has taken extra security measures this year to maintain peace during Muharram and provide security to the Majalis-e-Aza and Matam (mourning) processions scheduled to be taken out in different parts of the city.

To counter emerging security threats, especially in view of the targeting of mourning procession in the city during the previous years, special security arrangements have been made to maintain strict security at and around the mourning activities during Muharram. Special control room have been set up to monitor the over situation and respond to emerging threats timely. Besides considerably increasing police patrolling and deployment at sensitive areas, paramilitary and Army units have also been put on standby.

Special squads of police and intelligence agencies have been formed to prevent any eventuality especially in the sensitive areas declared by the government.