No legislation curbing media freedom to be tolerated, says Naeem

The Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) Karachi Rights Movement represented the aspirations of the people of Karachi and was aimed at protecting the city from feudalism.

Karachi JI Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman expressed these views while addressing a traditional mango party held in the honour of the journalist fraternity of the mega city on Tuesday.

Karachi JI Information Secretary Zahid Askari tabled a resolution on the occasion over the rights of journalists and freedom of expression, which was accepted unanimously.

Rehman remarked on the occasion that it was an obligation of each and every resident of Karachi to keep the city away from the influence of feudal lords.

He also stressed the need for protecting and upholding the freedom of expression. Political parties also had an obligation to uphold the freedom of speech as it was enshrined in the law and Constitution in order to maintain the civil order, he added. The JI leader said the freedom of expression and media were being threatened in the country. He added that any unconstitutional legislation to curb the media freedom in order to gain political scores would not be tolerated.

He remarked that the Pakistan Peoples Party’s government in Sindh had been doling out advertisements worth millions of rupees. He, however, added that the advertisements should not be used as a political bribe to suppress the truth.

The JI leader said the owners of media outlets should also realise that the truth could not be suppressed in the prevailing information age.